Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,668,919,000 after buying an additional 378,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,765,303 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,617,000 after buying an additional 405,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,909,000 after buying an additional 592,444 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,741,794 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,215,000 after buying an additional 103,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,741,026 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,118,000 after buying an additional 290,112 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Mizuho raised their price objective on First Solar from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on First Solar from $273.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on First Solar from $209.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,357.84. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,715 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $265.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $275.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.