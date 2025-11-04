2,000 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 54.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,679,000 after purchasing an additional 76,368 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.9%

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $112.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $194.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.