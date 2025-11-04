Fullcircle Wealth LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 71.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Shopify by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $172.94 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.51. The firm has a market cap of $224.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.73.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Arete reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Shopify from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. ATB Capital cut Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Shopify from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.35.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

