Fullcircle Wealth LLC Purchases 11,415 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. FWG Investments LLC. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 54,933 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTEN opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

