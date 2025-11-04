Corton Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Heico Corporation $HEI

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Heico by 366.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 308,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,174,000 after acquiring an additional 242,264 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Heico in the first quarter worth about $40,949,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Heico by 11.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,528,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Heico by 781.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Heico in the first quarter worth about $5,518,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heico alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HEI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Heico to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.09.

Insider Activity at Heico

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel acquired 676 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,896.68. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 676 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the purchase, the director owned 49,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,055,752.39. This represents a 1.39% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 4,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,933 in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heico Price Performance

HEI opened at $314.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.69. Heico Corporation has a twelve month low of $216.68 and a twelve month high of $338.92.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Heico Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.