Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 64,336 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of McKesson worth $608,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE MCK opened at $820.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $520.20 and a 52 week high of $846.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $720.04.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.