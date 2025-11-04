Fullcircle Wealth LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 103.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,895 shares of company stock worth $358,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $177.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

