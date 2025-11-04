Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Spotify Technology worth $563,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT opened at $643.19 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $376.04 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $690.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $682.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a PE ratio of 156.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $845.00 target price for the company. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.81.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

