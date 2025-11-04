Analysts Set Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA) Target Price at $14.80

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several research firms have commented on LOMA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE LOMA opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.04. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 23.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

