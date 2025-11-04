HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.8750.
HCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut HUTCHMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research cut HUTCHMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on HUTCHMED from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUTCHMED
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED Stock Up 4.3%
NASDAQ HCM opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $19.50.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HUTCHMED
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.