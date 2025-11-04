HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.8750.

HCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut HUTCHMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research cut HUTCHMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on HUTCHMED from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUTCHMED

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Stock Up 4.3%

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 124,771 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 113,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth $962,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.