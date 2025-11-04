Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $26.15 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for about 1.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.06% of AMETEK worth $26,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $42,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of AME stock opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $204.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.99 and a 200-day moving average of $181.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

