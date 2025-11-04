Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) vs. TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Farmhouse and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A TIM 13.91% 13.99% 6.37%

Volatility & Risk

Farmhouse has a beta of 28.83, meaning that its share price is 2,783% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse N/A N/A -$460,000.00 ($0.03) -2.67 TIM $26.04 billion 0.42 $584.73 million $1.29 17.53

This table compares Farmhouse and TIM”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse. Farmhouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Farmhouse and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 0.00 TIM 0 6 3 1 2.50

TIM has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.92%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Summary

TIM beats Farmhouse on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for the legal cannabis industry. It provides @420, a Twitter handle public platform that engages with cannabis enthusiasts; WeeClub, a cannabis social network platform that enables industry professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses; and Web3 division, which facilitates licensing opportunities between established cannabis brands and influential digital collectible holders to launch digital collectible branded products and accessories. The company’s platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. It markets its products through media, networking, live events, partnerships, search engine optimization, and direct sales calls to existing members. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About TIM

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

