Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Inseego and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price target on Inseego and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Inseego in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $248.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

In other Inseego news, Director Sound Trading Lp North purchased 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $134,843.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,143,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,143,857.17. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 55,001 shares of company stock valued at $479,591. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 317,401 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 325,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 151,970 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Inseego by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 61,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

