Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMQ

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,719.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 234,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,910,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 754.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 101,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 63,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0516 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

