NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NB Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded NB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded NB Bancorp from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

NBBK stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $706.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.40 million. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NB Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

NB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. NB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insider Activity

In other NB Bancorp news, Director Hope Pascucci purchased 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.07 per share, with a total value of $84,712.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. This trade represents a 4.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NB Bancorp by 169.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NB Bancorp by 464.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $176,000.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

