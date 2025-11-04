Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

FTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Frontdoor from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Shares of FTDR opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.35. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $70.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.62 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 125.21% and a net margin of 13.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $7,281,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,372.90. The trade was a 78.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

