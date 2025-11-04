American Capital Advisory LLC Has $124,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,572,395.93. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.3%

PLTR stock opened at $207.18 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $491.50 billion, a PE ratio of 690.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.99.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

