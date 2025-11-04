Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CHTR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.53.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $222.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.68. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2,033.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.