Fullcircle Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,262 Danaher Corporation $DHR

Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $214.10 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

