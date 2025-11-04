Next Capital Management LLC Acquires 702 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,866 shares of company stock worth $6,370,897. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.46.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.