9,151 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $255,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,913,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $203.32 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $227.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $17,520,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,621,487,399.88. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,252,901 shares of company stock worth $540,251,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.63.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

