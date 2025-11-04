SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV is Key Financial Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $14,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LTG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 169,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 177,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $96.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.75.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

