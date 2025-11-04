Bryce Point Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS

Bryce Point Capital LLC decreased its position in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered WSFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.44%. Analysts expect that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

