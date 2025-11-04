Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,880,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the September 30th total of 15,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price target on Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $885.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 129.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 436,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,660,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.