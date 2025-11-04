MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,900 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 131,500 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 183,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

OILU opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.84. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $39.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

