Bryce Point Capital LLC Raises Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Bryce Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 967.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Energizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Energizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Energizer Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.63. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $39.51.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter. Energizer had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 181.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

