Acco Brands FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Noble Financial

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Acco Brands in a research note issued on Monday, November 3rd. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Acco Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Get Acco Brands alerts:

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter. Acco Brands had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

ACCO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research raised Acco Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acco Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acco Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Acco Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Acco Brands

Acco Brands Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Acco Brands has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $328.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acco Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Acco Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,463,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after buying an additional 174,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acco Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,414,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after buying an additional 44,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Acco Brands by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 5,911,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,163,000 after buying an additional 1,358,811 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Acco Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 151,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Acco Brands by 10.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,774,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 257,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Acco Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Acco Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Acco Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.