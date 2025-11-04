ACM Research (ACMR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect ACM Research to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $251.7190 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.42. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,476. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,070. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,152 shares of company stock worth $7,549,160. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth $636,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

