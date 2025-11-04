TEGNA (TGNA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect TEGNA to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $658.2820 million for the quarter. TEGNA has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 14.99%.The company had revenue of $675.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TEGNA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.25. TEGNA has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEGNA

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1,507.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $86,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.