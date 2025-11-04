BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.91 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.3%

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCRX. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $595,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,145.52. This trade represents a 51.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $293,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

