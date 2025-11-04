Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.100-11.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 price target on Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $113.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.02.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Investment Management grew its position in Ingredion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ingredion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

