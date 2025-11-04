Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.82.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $139.77 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.11.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $41,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,795.45. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,785. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

