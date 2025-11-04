Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,943 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,116,138 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,531,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 265,783 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 763,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $171,767,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 929,927 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,749 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Morningstar upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.