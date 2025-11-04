Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys 5,159 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.