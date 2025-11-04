Partners Group Holding AG Sells 28,343 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Partners Group Holding AG cut its holdings in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,343 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $32,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.1% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 39.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $193.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.92. SBA Communications Corporation has a twelve month low of $185.45 and a twelve month high of $245.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.09. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.07.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

