Partners Group Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 23,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.7%

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

