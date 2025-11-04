Partners Group Holding AG Acquires 33,540 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,540 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up approximately 1.7% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $37,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $265,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,920. This represents a 86.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

ARCC stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.48 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 45.16%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

