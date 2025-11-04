Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 73,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,031,000 after acquiring an additional 211,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded Accenture to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.40, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,354.40. This trade represents a 38.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,974. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.7%

Accenture stock opened at $248.37 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

