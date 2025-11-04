Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,330 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $995,801,000 after purchasing an additional 394,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of UBER opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

