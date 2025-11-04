ADT Inc. $ADT Stock Holdings Lessened by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG trimmed its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,498,003 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 1,517,481 shares during the quarter. ADT accounts for 1.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in ADT were worth $21,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,715,950 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $404,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ADT by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,077,931 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $212,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,120 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ADT by 2,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,638,575 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $123,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969,976 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,119,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ADT by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,545,184 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $102,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,861 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

