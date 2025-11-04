Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 735 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $257.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.42 and its 200 day moving average is $227.98. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

