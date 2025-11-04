Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,979 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF $IXJ

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Healthcare ETF comprises 1.0% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.68 and a fifty-two week high of $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

