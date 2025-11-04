Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Glenn Nussdorf Sells 18,620 Shares

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Nussdorf sold 18,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $66,287.20. Following the sale, the director owned 335,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,159.64. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Organogenesis Trading Down 5.9%

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $507.44 million, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.68. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Organogenesis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter worth about $82,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 69.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 65,333 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 477.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 115,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 95,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORGO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

