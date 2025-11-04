FY2028 EPS Estimates for Vistra Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vistra in a research report issued on Sunday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $14.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.52. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2029 earnings at $16.84 EPS.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.93.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $193.05 on Tuesday. Vistra has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,964.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491,354.10. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 723,910 shares of company stock valued at $148,086,569 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.