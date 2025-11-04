FY2028 EPS Estimates for Vistra Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2025

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VSTFree Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vistra in a research report issued on Sunday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $14.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.52. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2029 earnings at $16.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VST

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $193.05 on Tuesday. Vistra has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,964.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491,354.10. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 723,910 shares of company stock valued at $148,086,569 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.