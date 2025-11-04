B. Riley Increases Earnings Estimates for NPK International

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for NPK International in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NPK International’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Get NPK International alerts:

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. NPK International had a negative net margin of 62.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

NPKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered NPK International from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on NPK International

NPK International Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NPK International stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NPK International has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NPK International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NPK International during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NPK International in the second quarter valued at about $7,615,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NPK International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lori Briggs sold 8,005 shares of NPK International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $76,127.55. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 252,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,425.71. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Lanigan sold 68,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $712,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,095,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,740.42. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 79,914 shares of company stock worth $819,686 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NPK International

(Get Free Report)

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NPK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NPK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.