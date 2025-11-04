21,000 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $122.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $124.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average is $111.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

