Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Solstice Advanced Mat Trading Down 2.4%

Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SOLS opened at $44.01 on Monday. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a PE ratio of -129,441.18.

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

