Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWST. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST opened at $88.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.89 and a beta of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.46.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $485.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.24 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after purchasing an additional 795,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after acquiring an additional 452,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,711,000 after purchasing an additional 432,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,412,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,691,000 after purchasing an additional 428,909 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

