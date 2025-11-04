Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,000 Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,379,619,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $817,759,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

