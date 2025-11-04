Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DTM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $112.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.05. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $309.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.21 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DT Midstream news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $496,754.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,214.37. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $226,757,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,174,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,161,000 after purchasing an additional 621,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1,699.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 401,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 378,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,529,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

